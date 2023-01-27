iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stake Reduced by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.4% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $30,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 201,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 313.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $723,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

IDEV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,472. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84.

