iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $100.08. 1,602,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.97.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

