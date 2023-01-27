iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.04. 1,894,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.97.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

