iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,793 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after buying an additional 195,980 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $71.78. 123,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $78.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

