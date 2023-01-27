iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the December 31st total of 568,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,651,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $908,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 611,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,128. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

