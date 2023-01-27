iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 50,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 117,157 shares.The stock last traded at $76.08 and had previously closed at $76.16.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

