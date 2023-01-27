iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the December 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

NASDAQ IFGL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $22.64. 23,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

