iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 170,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Shares of MCHI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.88. 2,245,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,638,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.712 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

