iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,228 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $154,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 31,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

