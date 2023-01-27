iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,361,307. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

