iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,063 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

