iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 273.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,568 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $113.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.