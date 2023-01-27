iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after purchasing an additional 285,116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.44. The company had a trading volume of 323,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

