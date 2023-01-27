iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $77,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,422,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.90. The stock had a trading volume of 640,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,561. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

