iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Raised by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2,882.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.84. 517,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,731. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

