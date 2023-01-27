iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $159.03. The company had a trading volume of 947,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,544. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

