iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.96. 112,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,249. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.73.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

