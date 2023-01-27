iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 27,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

