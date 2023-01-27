Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 208 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,127,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.4% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $199,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,970,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after buying an additional 938,391 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock worth $178,182,913. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.