Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $106.48 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743,494 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.06% of Oracle worth $106,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 36,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,375,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a market cap of $242.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $90.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.