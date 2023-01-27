Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $332.04 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,268,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249,691 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 2.3% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.97% of Shopify worth $332,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Shopify Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $47.70 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.