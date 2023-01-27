Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $56,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.15.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

See Also

