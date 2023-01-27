Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 16,287 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $29,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 983,982 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,002 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,975.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after buying an additional 332,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,879,000 after buying an additional 221,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $67.65.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

