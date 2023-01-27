Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 1,655 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.40% of IQVIA worth $133,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4,208.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $7,236,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 37.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $226.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day moving average of $211.65. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $256.62. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.