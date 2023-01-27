Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 22,706 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,706 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

