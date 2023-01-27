Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 2,322 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $192,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $249.37 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

