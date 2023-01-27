Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 58,752 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,752 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

