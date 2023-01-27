Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 603 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $80,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 6,440.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,431.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,084.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,938.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,475.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

