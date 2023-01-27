Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 61,967 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 61,967 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 415.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 297,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 239,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,634,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,947,000 after buying an additional 89,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.76.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $50.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

