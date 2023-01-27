Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani now expects that the company will earn $4.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darling Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DAR. Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

DAR opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 591.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 229.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

