Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Travelers Companies in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.81. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $14.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $192.11 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.09 and a 200 day moving average of $173.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,969 shares of company stock worth $10,236,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,472,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

