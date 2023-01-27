Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) to Underperform

Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Chalice Mining Trading Down 1.3 %

OTC CGMLF opened at $4.60 on Friday. Chalice Mining has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Get Chalice Mining alerts:

About Chalice Mining

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum group element, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 740 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Barrabarra Nickel -Copper- Platinum group element project located in Geraldton.

Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.