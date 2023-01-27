Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) to Underperform

Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Chalice Mining Trading Down 1.3 %
OTC CGMLF opened at $4.60 on Friday. Chalice Mining has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.
About Chalice Mining
