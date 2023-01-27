Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6,324.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Stories

