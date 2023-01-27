Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.77

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and traded as high as $43.84. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 2,447 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.20) to €24.80 ($26.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

