Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 11,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 28,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Jianpu Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jianpu Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

