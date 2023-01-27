Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 11,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 28,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Jianpu Technology Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter.
Jianpu Technology Company Profile
Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.
