John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.60

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and traded as high as $35.98. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 29,454 shares.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.