John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.60

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and traded as high as $35.98. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 29,454 shares.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,288.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

