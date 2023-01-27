John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 203.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HPF traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 48,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

