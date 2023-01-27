JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €104.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($113.04) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €136.10 ($147.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €128.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($203.37).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.