JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $159.11 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.79.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,580 shares of company stock worth $48,452,938. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

