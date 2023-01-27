Jump Financial LLC Buys 269,013 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,013 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,784.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,197 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 38.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,891 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.2 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.