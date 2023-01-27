Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 16,024 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,563,000 after buying an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 774,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,834,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB stock opened at $295.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.21. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $658.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.52.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

