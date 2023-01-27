Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,715 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Range Resources worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 120.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

RRC opened at $25.26 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

