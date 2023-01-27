Jump Financial LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Cognex worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Cognex by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,380,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,220,000 after acquiring an additional 60,931 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognex by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Cognex by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

