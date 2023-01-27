Jump Financial LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 941.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,313 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $169.16.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

