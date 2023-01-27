Jump Financial LLC Increases Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

