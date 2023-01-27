Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $123.99 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $143.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.69. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,563. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.79.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.