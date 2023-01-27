Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Kroger by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

