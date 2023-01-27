Jump Financial LLC Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 675.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 197,888 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.



SHOP opened at $48.33 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.





Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.



