Jump Financial LLC Sells 366 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $67.09 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

