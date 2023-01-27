Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,700 ($21.05) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kainos Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:KNOS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,488 ($18.42). The stock had a trading volume of 246,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,779. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 954.50 ($11.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.79). The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,960.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,565.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,408.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kainos Group Company Profile

In other Kainos Group news, insider Katie Davis acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,564 ($19.36) per share, for a total transaction of £100,096 ($123,927.20).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

